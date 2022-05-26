Ardern says NZ welcomes peace in Pacific, not militarisation

WELLINGTON • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that while New Zealand welcomes more investment in the Pacific region, it does not support increased militarisation, and is urging nations to be transparent about their intentions.

She was commenting after China said its Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be touring Pacific island nations later this week, including the Solomon Islands after the countries formalised a security agreement in April.

Ms Ardern said the Pacific is a "contested region" and noted that the United States is also seeking to engage there. "We want cooperation in areas where we have shared concerns, like climate adaptation and mitigation," Ms Ardern said.

"We want quality investment in infrastructure. We don't want militarisation. We don't want an escalation in tension. We want peace and stability."

Ms Ardern was speaking to reporters after meetings in New York on the first day of a trade and tourism visit to the US. She is yet to confirm a White House meeting with President Joe Biden.

A recording of the news conference was published by the NZ Herald. Asked about China's role in the Pacific, Ms Ardern said it is not necessarily just its presence but "the nature of that presence and the intention around it".

Draft versions of the agreement between China and the Solomon Islands appear to give scope for construction of a military base on the archipelago, although both countries deny this.

China has said the pact covers maintenance of social order, humanitarian assistance and natural disaster response.

"What we will question is whether or not some of those arrangements are even necessary," said Ms Ardern.

"We have existing partnerships that New Zealand and Australia have offered. They remain and we will keep them on the table."

Ms Ardern reiterated that New Zealand will continue to be a strong advocate for the US joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact. The Biden administration has proposed an alternative 13-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that includes New Zealand.

