Ardern loses health minister over pandemic slip-ups ahead of NZ election

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's embattled health minister quit yesterday after security slip-ups at quarantine facilities where the coronavirus was detected just days after officials declared last month it had been eliminated from the country.

Mr David Clark's departure, which also followed criticism for his personal breaches of strict lockdown rules earlier in the year, comes as New Zealand heads into a September general election.

"It has become increasingly clear to me that my continuation in the role is distracting from the government's overall response to Covid-19 and the global pandemic," said Mr Clark, who was criticised for taking his family on a beach trip and driving to a mountain biking track.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who had earlier refused calls to sack him, citing his critical role in the response to the pandemic, said she agreed with his decision.

Three years after becoming the world's youngest female leader, Ms Ardern, 39, remains popular, and is lauded for her compassionate response to last year's Christchurch shooting and swift handling of the coronavirus crisis.

But blunders by her ministers have drawn claims from the opposition that there is a lack of talent in her Cabinet.

Ms Ardern's popularity skyrocketed early in the pandemic as she took decisive action, imposing one of the world's toughest lockdowns. But opinion polls released last week showed the conservative National Party has managed to trim some of Labour's lead.

Associate professor of politics Grant Duncan at Auckland's Massey University said the opposition had been granted an opportunity to "talk of the government's failure to deliver and incompetence". Mr Clark's resignation would help dampen that rhetoric, he added.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has been appointed interim health minister until the election.

REUTERS