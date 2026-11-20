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The Anthropic project is on farmland and further from the suburbs, but with a planned computing load of 1.44 gigawatts, it would be one of the country’s biggest.

SYDNEY – A data centre planned in regional Australia with Anthropic as its anchor tenant is overwhelmingly opposed by residents, a filing for the project showed, setting the scene for a showdown between the artificial-intelligence company and the community hosting its first Australian facility.

Of nearly 600 public submissions on the proposed Western Downs Digital Park, about 250km west of Brisbane, two expressed support for the project and one was neutral, according to the filing.

The remaining 595 opposed it or asked for a delay until developers cleared certain environmental hurdles, the filing said.

“A significant number of submissions raise reasonable matters regarding water, power, noise, roads, housing and the scale of the project,” the filing, lodged on behalf of developer Zerra DC, said.

Representatives of Zerra and Anthropic were not immediately available for comment.

The initial response, though far from binding, gives a sense of the souring relationship between communities and the so-called AI factories being built at pace around the world in a boom McKinsey has valued at US$7 trillion (S$9.03 trillion) by 2030.

Already in Australia, Goodman Group scrapped a roughly A$1.2 billion (S$ 1.03 billion) data centre planned for Sydney in September after a public backlash, while NextDC delayed a project in Melbourne amid resident concerns about energy use, triggering a shares sell-down.

The Anthropic project is on farmland and further from the suburbs, but with a planned computing load of 1.44 gigawatts, it would be one of the country’s biggest.

About one-third of the submissions were from people who lived within 200km of the site, the filing said.

Objectors mostly cited concerns about water use, electricity demand and prices, noise, road damage from construction traffic and pressure on housing.

Before the data centre project named Anthropic as its tenant on Sept 15, it had received five objections in a month, a log of public comments showed, with the rest arriving between then and Nov 11, when the local government stopped accepting submissions.

The filing about Australian data centre submissions was published the same week Anthropic made its stock market debut on Wall Street, pricing its initial public offering on Nov 18 in a deal that valued the company at around US$1.5 trillion. REUTERS