Almost half of Aussie population under lockdown

Almost half of Australia's population is under lockdown as the authorities face Covid-19 clusters in multiple cities across the country for the first time since the initial outbreak last year.

As the cluster in Sydney grew to 149 cases, the authorities in Brisbane and Perth imposed snap lockdowns of three and four days, respectively.

Sydney is in a two-week lockdown, while Darwin is in a lockdown that is due to end on Friday.

The measures, which include parts of Queensland state, have left more than 40 per cent of Australia's 25.7 million residents under stay-home orders.

States have also imposed various travel bans to restrict entry from hot spots.

As the authorities struggle to contain the various clusters, the federal as well as state governments have faced questions about their handling of the pandemic, including the slow pace of the vaccination roll-out and a failure to ensure jabs for all workers who have contact with international arrivals and Covid-19 patients.

As at yesterday, just 3.4 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated and 26 per cent had received one dose.

State leaders have criticised the federal government's handling of the vaccination roll-out.

In the most populous state of New South Wales, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said further sudden lockdowns would be needed until vaccination rates increase.

"Until at least 80 per cent of our adult population is vaccinated, we can't have a conversation about what Covid-19 normal looks like," she said.

Meanwhile, in Queensland and Victoria, state leaders urged the federal government to further limit the number of foreign arrivals. Currently, only Australian citizens and residents can enter the country, but there are caps on weekly numbers.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called for a massive reduction in arrivals, saying quarantine facilities were overloaded.

"The reason why we're having lockdowns in major cities is because the overseas arrivals are bringing the virus here," she said. "They're going to hotels and all of our staff are having to deal with it."

She was also angry that a clerical employee at a hospital, who became infected after working near the Covid-19 ward, had not been vaccinated.

"I am absolutely furious about this," she said. "We need to make sure we are getting our population vaccinated right across the state."

Since an initial nationwide lockdown last year, Australia has been largely free of Covid-19, aside from two serious outbreaks in Melbourne, Victoria.

But the current outbreak, which involves the highly contagious Delta strain, has been fast-moving and has led to cases popping up across the country.

Ms Berejiklian has defended her decision to wait until last Friday to impose citywide curbs in the state capital Sydney, which had not had such a large-scale lockdown since the first wave of cases last year.

New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who is in isolation after coming into contact with an infected MP, admitted yesterday that the authorities had lost control of the outbreak but insisted the government had acted on medical advice.

"Hindsight is a beautiful thing," he said. "Throughout these 18 months, we've relied heavily on (official medical advice) and the advice has not led us astray.

"But this is very different, the way it's spread."

Australia has recorded 30,560 cases and just 910 deaths, marking one of the world's most successful efforts in combating Covid-19.

Outside Sydney, the authorities recorded four new cases yesterday, including one each in Queensland and Western Australia states, and two in the Northern Territory.

For many of Sydney's 5.4 million residents, the fresh lockdown has brought a sudden end to a year of carefree living with minimal restrictions, but residents have been largely supportive of the move, with many rushing to undergo testing. On Monday alone, about 67,000 people were tested.

But the return to lockdown - in Sydney and elsewhere - has put pressure on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to step up the national vaccination programme.

On Monday, he announced mandatory shots for aged-care workers and allowed AstraZeneca doses to be given to people under 60 who request vaccination.

The federal government was slow with its initial roll-out, preferring to observe programmes in other countries that had been hard hit by the pandemic.

A Newspoll opinion survey published yesterday found that support for Mr Morrison's handling of the pandemic had dropped from 70 per cent to 61 per cent since April. The proportion of people who said his handling had been poor rose from 27 per cent to 36 per cent, with the rest undecided.