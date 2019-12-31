All that remains after the fire

Furniture sitting in front of a burnt home destroyed by bush fires near the town of Bilpin in Australia's state of New South Wales on Sunday. Tourists and firefighters were yesterday forced to flee vast fires burning in south-eastern Australia, as a heatwave rekindled devastating bush blazes across the country. New South Wales has been the hardest hit by the fires, which have burned more than 2.5 million ha of forest and bush land and destroyed the habitat of native animals such as koalas.

