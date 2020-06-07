A sight to eclipse many

The Strawberry Moon, the full moon of June, rising over the ocean on Narrawallee Beach, near Mollymook on the south coast of Australia's New South Wales yesterday.

In Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa, a penumbral lunar eclipse can be observed as the Strawberry Moon - named for the fruit's harvest season which takes place during this time in North America - imperfectly aligns with the Sun and the Earth.

In a penumbral lunar eclipse, only the more diffuse outer shadow of Earth - the penumbra - falls on the moon's face.