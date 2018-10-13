A model of governance

It took Lego master Ryan McNaught and his team 152,690 bricks and 740 hours to build a miniature version of Australia's Parliament House to mark the building's 30th anniversary this year. The model was unveiled last week.

It even includes a figurine of Senator Larissa Waters (above) breastfeeding her baby in the Senate chambers. Senator Waters made history last year by becoming the first woman to breastfeed in Australia's Parliament.

Officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II on May 9, 1988, the Parliament House in Canberra is a place where decisions that shape Australia are made, and "a place for celebration, memorial and sometimes protest", according to the website of the Parliamentary Education Office.

A series of events and exhibitions, including garden tours, the Lego display of the Parliament House and free Lego movies, were lined up to invite members of the public to join in the anniversary celebrations.