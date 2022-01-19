77 deaths recorded on deadliest day of pandemic Down Under

SYDNEY • Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic yesterday as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly.

Australia is dealing with its worst Covid-19 outbreak, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has put more people in hospitals and intensive care than at any time during the pandemic.

A total of 77 deaths were recorded, exceeding the previous national high of 57 last Thursday, official data showed.

"Today, is a very difficult day for our state," New South Wales (NSW) Premier Dominic Perrottet said during a media briefing as the state reported 36 deaths, a new pandemic high.

Only four of those aged above 65 who died in NSW had received their booster shot, prompting the state's health officials to urge people to avoid delays and get their third dose soon.

"There needs to be a sense of urgency in embracing the booster doses," NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said.

"For Omicron, we know that the protection is lower and we need that next boosting to get that higher level of protection."

The surge in case numbers battered consumer confidence last week, an ANZ survey yesterday showed, triggering self-imposed lockdowns and stifling spending even as states looked to avoid lockdowns and keep businesses open.

Omicron also dented Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval ratings, according to a widely watched poll yesterday, putting opposition Labor in a leading position months away from a federal election.

REUTERS