3 new cases - all of them imported

WELLINGTON • New Zealand reported three new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the total active infections in the country to 13, according to the Ministry of Health. Two of the new cases were in Christchurch and the third in Rotorua. All of them were in managed isolation.

The Rotorua case was a woman in her 30s who arrived from Peru.

Everyone who was on the bus to Rotorua with her is being followed up, the director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said at a press conference.

The two Christchurch cases were a man in his 70s and a man in his 30s who arrived from India on June 20 on the same flight.

They tested positive for Covid-19 during routine testing on the third day of their isolation, Dr Bloomfield said.

"Any possible contacts of these two cases are being identified and followed up," he added.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand reached 1,169, Dr Bloomfield said.

The number of deaths related to Covid-19 in New Zealand remains at 22, according to the ministry.

XINHUA