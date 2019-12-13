WORLD

1 Aussie PM breaks silence

Facing angry street protests and mounting political pressure, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday broke a long silence to acknowledge "troubling" bush fire smoke that has engulfed his native Sydney for more than a month.

2 Jobs-skills mismatch

The picture is mixed for Singapore's labour market as total employment grew in the third quarter this year, but the unemployment rate also inched up. This indicated that employers may be hiring more cautiously, as well as the issue of job seekers not having the right skills for the jobs available.

3 NZ bid to retrieve bodies

Police in New Zealand are planning a mission to volcanic White Island today to retrieve bodies of people killed in this week's eruption, while the known death toll from the disaster climbed to eight, with two people dying in hospital.

4 Bill may polarise India more

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in India, which offers citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants, could further polarise Indian society, with many arguing that it runs contrary to the secular Constitution that ensures equality for all religions.

5 The Hong Kong challenge

The people of Hong Kong may be deeply divided, but they do agree on the "one country, two systems" formula. The challenge is finding common ground on what their shared goals mean and entail, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

6 Fined over fallen windows

Seven home owners were fined this year for fallen windows, with a lack of maintenance the most common cause of such failures this year, said the authorities. Home owners can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both, for such occurrences.

7 Woman faces probation

A woman convicted of wounding the religious feelings of her Malay-Muslim neighbour for the second time will be assessed for probation. Lee Dji Lin was under a mandatory treatment order for her mental condition when she targeted her neighbour again in April.

8 Growth may perk up in 2020

Singapore's economic growth may pick up pace next year, according to Japanese investment firm Nomura Holdings. A global technology upturn, including rising demand for semiconductors, could buoy the Republic's electronics sector.

9 SA vows to do better

A remorseful Singapore Athletics (SA) has vowed to do better after much criticism over its dismal showing at the just-concluded SEA Games, with president Tang Weng Fei saying last night: "We need to focus and work together to rebuild our sport."



10 From dresses to tableware

Singaporean Priscilla Shunmugam (above) has gone from designing dresses to tableware. She recently launched Suvarnabumi, an 11-piece tableware collection that marks her first foray into the homeware department, nine years after starting her fashion label Ong Shunmugam.

