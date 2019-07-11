1 Sacking sparks debate

The sacking of Australian rugby star Israel Folau over an anti-gay message on Instagram has sparked a fierce debate about religious freedoms, raising questions about whether people should be allowed to act on their faith even if it proves offensive to others in the community.

2 Coding classes in schools

There will be coding enrichment classes for all upper primary pupils from next year, and efforts to equip Singapore's seniors with basic digital skills will also be ramped up, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said yesterday.

3 Deadly bacteria in raw fish

Researchers led by Tan Tock Seng Hospital have discovered that the highly infectious Group B Streptococcus bacteria has caused disease in humans and freshwater fish in mainly South-east Asia for more than two decades. The bacterial strain, which caused blood poisoning in more than 160 people here in 2015 after they ate raw freshwater fish, is far more aggressive and more entrenched in the region than previously thought.

4 Support to lower voting age

Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan administration will be able to pass a proposed amendment to the Constitution to lower the voting age from 21 to 18, after the opposition yesterday agreed to support it. This would mark the first time a constitutional amendment has been achieved by a Malaysian government which does not control a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

5 Harsh truths for Hong Kong

Mr Bilahari Kausikan applauds the idealism and courage of the young demonstrators in Hong Kong, but doubts their common sense: What they should be after is not more democracy, but good governance that gives them a better future.

6 Upgrading for fire safety

International Plaza in Anson Road and nursing home Ling Kwang Home for Senior Citizens in Serangoon Garden estate are undergoing timely upgrading works on their buildings. Proposed legislation tabled in Parliament on Monday to amend the Fire Safety Act could soon require around 500 buildings to install critical fire safety features to keep up with the latest Fire Code.

7 New degree in design and AI

A new bachelor's degree in design and artificial intelligence (AI) is being developed by the Singapore University of Technology and Design. The 31/2-year degree programme, planned to be rolled out next year with an intake of about 50 students, will focus on the integration of design and AI.

Three men who ran an illegal share trading scheme that netted them $8.07 million have been jailed for terms ranging from 20 months to three years. This is the first front-running case prosecuted as an insider trading offence, which attracts a heavier punishment in part due to involvement of price-sensitive information.

Manchester United have not received any bids for Paul Pogba despite rumours that the star midfielder is set to leave Old Trafford. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, dismissing the speculation as "agent talk", said yesterday that United were under no pressure to offload the France World Cup winner or anyone else.

Johnny Kitagawa, one of the Japanese entertainment industry's most powerful producers and the Guinness record-winning brains behind many of J-pop's most popular boy bands - including Smap, Arashi, Tokio and Kinki Kids - died on Tuesday at age 87 after a stroke.

VIDEO

Tending the Istana grounds

National Parks Board's Mr Hamid Sudi and Ms Poh Joo Nam are part of a dedicated team that helps take care of the Istana's more than 40ha of sprawling greenery. http://str.sg/istana-green

PODCAST

Bookmark This

Life journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li swop their bookmarks for headphones as they review audiobooks by David Sedaris, Neil Humphreys, Marlon James and more, as well as the new Storytel app. http://str.sg/bookmark9