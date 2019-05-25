1 Youth march for change

Thousands of young activists in Australia and New Zealand launched a global protest yesterday demanding that politicians and business leaders move swiftly to curb greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change. More than a million young people are expected to join "FridaysForFuture" protests in at least 110 countries.

2 May to quit as PM on June 7

Mrs Theresa May said yesterday she would quit on June 7, setting up a contest that will install a new British prime minister who could pursue a cleaner break with the European Union. Mrs May's departure deepens the Brexit crisis as a new leader is likely to want a more decisive split, raising the chances of a confrontation with the EU.

The Pakatan Harapan government has made three requests to stop executions of Malaysians in Singapore, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday. But Singapore cannot make exceptions as it would undermine the rule of law here, he added.

4 Japan welcomes Trump

Japan is rolling out the red carpet to welcome United States President Donald Trump today at the start of his four-day state visit, with pomp and pageantry that appear to be a ploy to draw attention away from the elephant in the room - trade.

5 Time for healing in India

Two major tasks await Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi now that he has secured a massive election victory: Get the economy going and attend to communal peace by reining in majoritarian Hindu demands, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

6 Data leak on travel website

Chan Brothers Travel is being investigated by Singapore's privacy watchdog after the personal data of close to 450 of its customers was found to be publicly accessible.

Screenshots of a tip-off seen by The Straits Times showed that the tour agency's website exposed data such as the names, NRIC numbers, passport numbers and even travel plans of its customers.

A woman flew into a rage after her mother-in-law doubted her marital fidelity, and she attacked the elderly woman with a chopper.

Nurul Natasha Sazali, 23, was yesterday sentenced to eight months in jail for repeatedly slashing Madam Fatimah Kalanthar Mastan, 68, in a Bukit Batok flat on Dec 15 last year.

8 Job sharing guide launched

To help companies understand how to use job sharing to offer their staff more flexibility, the Manpower Ministry and Singapore National Employers Federation introduced an implementation guide yesterday.



ACJC's Syntyche Yeo (right) scored 49 of her team's goals in the 53-35 win. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



9 ACJC retain netball crown

The "hairdryer treatment" during the half-time pep talk by coach Kok Mun Wai worked wonders as Anglo-Chinese Junior College (ACJC) steadied the ship to defeat Raffles Institution 53-35 and defend their Schools National A Division girls' netball title in the final at the Jurong East Sports Hall yesterday.

10 Fresh start for Whitegrass

Whitegrass restaurant at Chijmes, which closed last December, has reopened with a new chef at its helm. Japanese chef Takuya Yamashita, 32, formerly from Tokyo's one-Michelin-starred Ciel et Sol, now helms Whitegrass and showcases classic French fare with a modern Japanese spin.

