WORLD

1 Tasmanian devils return

Tasmanian devils - classified as endangered - have been released into the wild on Australia's mainland, more than 3,000 years after they died out there. Aussie Ark and a coalition of other conservation groups revealed yesterday that they had released 26 of the carnivorous mammals into a 400ha sanctuary at Barrington Tops National Park in New South Wales.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Measures can save 155k jobs

The economic support measures being rolled out during the current crisis could save around 155,000 jobs over this year and the next, cushioning the rise in resident unemployment by about 1.7 percentage points this year, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

WORLD

3 Many still vulnerable to virus

Roughly one in 10 people may have been infected with the coronavirus, leaving the vast majority of the world vulnerable to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation's top emergency expert said yesterday. Dr Mike Ryan added that outbreaks were surging in parts of South-east Asia, and cases and deaths were on the rise in parts of Europe.

WORLD

4 Japan to tighten visa checks

From April next year, Japan will tighten its inspection process in issuing visas, especially to Chinese students and researchers, due to growing concerns of espionage and foreign interference, the pro-government Yomiuri newspaper reported yesterday.

OPINION

5 Will US help defend Taiwan?

As Chinese military pressure grows, Taiwan is shifting to asymmetric responses. The question is whether the United States will come to its aid, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi (below).

HOME

6 Jailed over fatal assault

The attacker in a 2016 fatal assault in Yishun was yesterday sentenced to four years' jail. District Judge Tan Jen Tse had earlier found Ryan Xavier Tay Seet Choong, now 24, guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mr Shawn Ignatius Rodriguez, 26, who died after the attack on July 9, 2016.

HOME

7 New law to boost hygiene

Eldercare facilities, hawker centres (below), schools and other high-risk premises will have to develop and implement an environmental sanitation programme next year under the new Environmental Public Health (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in Parliament yesterday.



ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



BUSINESS

8 Retail rebound continues

Retail sales continued their rebound in August, although the sharp jump in sales seen in July has petered out. Takings at the till declined 5.7 per cent compared with August last year but better than the year-on-year drop of 8.5 per cent in July.

SPORT

9 Some gyms open new outlets

While several gyms and fitness studios here have shuttered after they were badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, some are bucking the trend by opening more outlets. F45 Tanjong Rhu owners, for example, cited the good response to their free online classes during the circuit breaker as a reason for opening their studio at Kallang Wave Mall in June.

LIFE

10 Local reads for October

A children's novel set during the Hungry Ghost month, a travelogue about the Sino-Tibetan frontier and an absurdist novel by a Serbian writer who shares Singapore's birthday of Aug 9 are among the new titles in this month's round-up of new Singapore-related books.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

ST fund's beneficiaries

Since it began in 2000, The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund has raised close to $80 million and helped 180,000 young people. Three beneficiaries tell us how the fund has helped them. str.sg/blurb617

VIDEO

New HomeTeamNS facility in Khatib

HomeTeamNS' new clubhouse in Khatib is home to Adventure HQ, a four-storey indoor hub that is heaven for adrenaline junkies. It has 10 stations, including a ninja-warrior-style obstacle course. str.sg/blurb618