Most of a 470-strong pod of pilot whales found beached off Australia's remote southern coast have died, as rescuers yesterday continued racing against time to free those still alive in the country's biggest beaching in its modern history. State marine scientists said at least 380 of them have died.

More activities will resume in the coming weeks and businesses will be able to run their operations more smoothly since Singapore has managed to keep the number of Covid-19 cases in the community relatively low, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong yesterday. More employees will also be allowed to return to the office from Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed fresh restrictions in a bid to bring under control a new wave of coronavirus infections. But these measures stop short of a total national lockdown, and though his objective is to save lives and livelihoods, critics say he risks missing both aims.

The coronavirus pandemic must serve as an "electric shock" that wakes up the United Nations, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech on Tuesday that included veiled attacks on the United States and China.

Nearly 60 years after the Women's Charter emancipated women in Singapore, giving them equal opportunity in school and at the workplace, it is time for gender equality to go where it really matters - the home, says senior political correspondent Tham Yuen-C.

The Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers Scheme eased the cost of living for middle-income families, and the vouchers helped give a boost to hawkers and small businesses, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. He said: "CDCs often take a low profile, working quietly but steadily to fulfil their mission. But in times of crisis, their contributions are vital, and become more apparent."

Cancer runs in the family for nurse Ng Xin Hui, 34, who has lost her mother, brother and maternal grandfather to the dreaded disease. Now, she wants to channel her pain and grief into helping patients and their caregivers come to grips with end-of-life issues.

The slide in Singapore’s core consumer prices eased last month on smaller declines in the cost of services, retail and other goods, as well as electricity and gas. Core inflation came in at minus 0.3 per cent last month, up from minus 0.4 per cent in July. It was the seventh straight month of core consumer prices falling below prices during the same period a year ago.

Foreign athletes arriving for next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics may have to take repeated Covid-19 tests but may not need to be quarantined for two weeks. Travel for Japanese athletes may also be limited to within the country, according to a discussion of possible measures.



PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE



McRefugees, the people who bed down nightly in Hong Kong's 24-hour fast-food restaurants, have been a social phenomenon in the city for a decade. They made the news again this year when social distancing rules forced 24-hour restaurants to switch to takeout only and close at 6pm, forcing hundreds of them into the streets. Hong Kong drama I'm Livin' It is set in one such community.

VIDEO

Meet the SwabBot

Clinicians in Singapore have developed the SwabBot, which can carry out automated nasal swabbing that is safe, faster and more comfortable compared with swab tests done manually. str.sg/blurb597

VIDEO

Reusable masks tested

Correspondent John Lui puts some reusable masks through a series of homemade tests to see how they fare. The masks include those given out in distribution exercises and common ones sold for less than $10. str.sg/blurb598