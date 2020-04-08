WORLD

Australia's highest court acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell yesterday of sexually assaulting two choirboys in the 1990s, freeing the 78-year-old cardinal after 404 days in jail. The seven judges of the High Court agreed unanimously that the jury in the trial "ought to have entertained a doubt" about his guilt.

TOP OF THE NEWS

An Emerging Stronger task force comprising government and industry leaders will be set up to review how Singapore's economy can bounce back from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. The Singapore Together movement will also be given the new role of emphasising social resilience.

WORLD

British officials insist the transfer of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intensive care was merely "precautionary", but the revelation that he needed oxygen to help him breathe before he was moved indicates his condition is worse than initially admitted. This raises questions about who makes political decisions in Britain today.

WORLD

India has said it will supply two key drugs - paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine - to countries that have been badly affected by the pandemic. This reverses a decision that had completely banned the export of hydroxychloroquine.

OPINION

China's leaders face multiple challenges in getting the economy back on its feet. But the hope is that from the wreckage comes the chance to build the foundations for high quality growth, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.



ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



HOME

Parents have geared up for a month of full home-based learning which starts today, buying laptops, assessment books and stationery supplies. This period will be a good opportunity for students to practise self-directed learning, which would be "a precious skill for life", said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung.

HOME

A doctor accused of molesting a female patient while examining her denied committing the offence, and told the court that the woman's boyfriend had later hinted at monetary compensation. General practitioner Lui Weng Sun said he did not make a police report over this purported blackmail attempt as there was "no evidence".

BUSINESS

Certain limits for deferred payments on mortgages and consumer loans will be waived to help borrowers tide over the economic slump, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced.

SPORT

Singapore and Johor Darul Takzim captain Hariss Harun is taking a 33 per cent pay cut, like his club's players, coaches and staff.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



LIFE

British actress Honor Blackman, whose portrayal of a sultry heroine captivated filmgoers in the 1964 James Bond movie Goldfinger, has died at the age of 94.