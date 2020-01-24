Three American crew members helping to battle Australia's devastating bush fires were killed yesterday when their water-bombing plane crashed in mountainous terrain during a sortie to tackle another outbreak of the deadly blazes.

Technological innovations are helping to reduce the amount of food waste in Singapore. Smart sensors and artificial intelligence, or mobile apps to alert people to leftover food at buffets are some ways hotels and eateries are cutting down on the wastage, which can go up by 20 per cent during the Chinese New Year period.

Wuhan residents woke up yesterday morning to news that the authorities had ordered a ban on all travel out of the beleaguered city, in a bid to contain a fast-spreading mystery virus that has killed at least 17 people and sickened hundreds more.

The feud involving the two top leaders of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali - is flaring up again after a lull of just a few weeks. A group led by Mr Azmin issued a statement asking party leaders to drop all actions against a party vice-president.

Crimea and the Donbass region may be far away from the South China Sea but their fates tell a story of what happens when might becomes right in the conduct of international relations, says associate editor Ravi Velloor (below).

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said economist Li Shengwu's decision to stop participating in contempt of court proceedings against him is "a clear acknowledgement that his defence has no merits". Mr Li, the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, was served court papers in 2017 over a Facebook post.

Freelance artists will be able to use a new co-working space at 42 Waterloo Street later this year. This will be the third such space launched by the National Arts Council as part of its efforts to help freelancers to have sustainable careers.

The private housing market went in two directions last year - while prices inched north, the number of sales took a sharp turn south. The price rise - up 2.7 per cent for the whole of last year - beat flash estimates of a 2.5 per cent gain. Meanwhile, the number of private residential units sold was down 13.5 per cent.

Officials, coaches and parents are in two minds over the latest changes to the National School Games junior division. While acknowledging that the Ministry of Education wants to spur participation, they are concerned that softballers and swimmers would have to adjust to different formats in secondary school.

Taiwanese actor and member of boy band Fahrenheit Calvin Chen, and actress Joanne Tseng (below), announced yesterday that they have tied the knot. Tseng was one of the leads in last year's Mediacorp drama All Is Well - a Singapore-Taiwan collaboration.



