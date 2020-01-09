1 Aussie fires set to worsen

The Australian authorities issued fresh evacuation warnings yesterday, as another heatwave is forecast to raise bush fire danger levels. Residents of Victoria state's fire-ravaged east were urged to leave, while state authorities in South Australia began relocating people from Kangaroo Island after deadly fires there.

2 Iran attacks two US bases

Iran yesterday fired missiles at two military bases used by United States and Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of Major-General Qassem Soleimani. But the show of force caused no casualties and left room to de-escalate tensions in the region. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the attack as a "crushing response" and called for the US to leave the Middle East.

3 Help for pregnancy crises

As police investigate the case of a baby found abandoned in a rubbish chute bin in Bedok North on Tuesday, social workers are stressing that there is a network of support services for women facing a pregnancy crisis. These include shelter, counselling and financial aid.

4 Age divide in Taiwan polls

Taiwan's presidential candidates appear to have drawn supporters from specific age groups, a recent poll shows, with young voters preferring incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen and those over 50 preferring Kuomintang and People First Party candidates Han Kuo-yu and James Soong. The outcome, however, rests on how many voters will turn up to cast their ballot on Saturday.

5 Opportunities in Indonesia

Tech and consumer trends are transforming Indonesia as its middle class rises. Singaporeans should get on board its growth to look for opportunities in its cities and rural areas, says Economic Development Board managing director Chng Kai Fong.

With 10,000 sq m of farmland awarded to it yesterday, Hay Dairies plans to grow its herd to at least four times its size in as many years. The goat farm will incorporate more sustainable and innovative systems such as automated feeding, solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems.

7 SDP files High Court appeal

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has filed an appeal in the High Court against correction notices issued by the Manpower Ministry - the first court challenge of the fake news law. SDP said it was "left with no choice but to pursue the matter in the High Court" after its application to cancel the correction directions was rejected on Monday. HOME B5

8 Local core for construction

The proportion of locals taking up jobs for PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) in the construction sector has fallen over the past decade. But policies may be strengthened to give a strong local core to the sector, as construction demand is expected to remain robust.

9 Man U manager slams team

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slammed his side's first-half performance against derby rivals Manchester City on Tuesday as the worst display of the season. United conceded three first-half goals at Old Trafford for the first time since May 1997.

Winter-season melancholy, end-of-decade gratitude and reflection permeate The Straits Times' round-up of 10 new J-and K-pop releases in the past month, including those from South Korean diva Ailee and Japanese idol group Arashi.

