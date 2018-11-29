1 Sydney rain causes chaos

Torrential rain and gale force winds lashed Australia's biggest city of Sydney yesterday, causing commuter chaos, flooding streets, railway stations and homes, grounding flights and leaving hundreds of people without electricity. One person was killed in a car crash and two police officers were seriously injured when a tree fell on them as they helped a stranded driver.

2 Help the slow to keep pace

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing called on individuals and groups to redouble efforts to help "the slow to keep pace with the fast". To address the challenges of social mobility and social mixing, Singapore needs to have a new social compact, he said in a speech at The Straits Times' Global Outlook Forum.

The Chinese scientist who claimed to have created the world's first genetically edited babies has defended the highly controversial procedure, but said the trial would be paused. Dr He Jiankui yesterday said that he was ''proud'' to have successfully altered the DNA of twin girls - born to an HIV-positive father - to prevent them from contracting the virus.

4 Zooming in on riot culprits

Malaysia's Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday blamed lawyers for property developer One City Development for hiring the thugs whose actions sparked a riot at a Hindu temple on Monday. This has been denied by One City, which owns the land on which the temple in Subang Jaya sits.

5 Debate on hawker culture

Much discussion on hawker culture has been generated in recent weeks, with hawker centre operators coming under fire for onerous contracts imposed on hawkers. Cheryl Teh offers five takeaways on the issue.

6 App for HDB residents

A new mobile app will allows users to make appointments with banks or clinics in Housing Board estates, or to apply for the use of public spaces. Residents will get to try a beta version next year, which will initially contain just a directory. But more features will be added by the end of the year.

7 Big support for green push

Singapore's Year of Climate Action was a success, with overwhelming support through green initiatives like carbon-tracking apps and art competitions to encourage recycling. Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said the Climate Action SG Pledge has also garnered more than 300,000 signatures.

8 Fintech firms eye lending

Fintech firms are eyeing the consumer lending business in the region, but strict regulations may hinder such services in Singapore.

Mr Shawn Tay has been appointed the first Singaporean president of the World DanceSport Federation. The 61-year-old said his main mission is to try and get dancesport into the major Games by modifying the different formats to make it more spectator-and television-friendly.

10 More than just a fun romp

The new Robin Hood movie, which opens in Singapore today, is not only an action-packed film, but is also a reflection of the socio-political realm in the 21st century. The movie stars Taron Egerton as Robin and Jamie Foxx as Little John.

VIDEO

Braving multiple storms

A mother of three tells ST how she has soldiered on despite her troubles, such as a failed first marriage, an abusive relationship that left her in debt and her current husband having cancer. http://str.sg/genmum

PODCAST

A Game Of Two Halves

In this episode, we talk about the Lions' failure to progress from the group stages of the Suzuki Cup, and the Singapore diving team's achievements at the Fina Diving Grand Prix. http://str.sg/2Halves14