Australian man charged with terror offences
SYDNEY, Nov 20 - An Australian man was charged with terrorism-related offences on Friday after police raided his home in Sydney.
The 35-year-old was refused bail after being charged with collecting or making a document connected with terrorism and possessing violent extremist material.
• Hilda Sirec, Deputy Commissioner National Security at the Australian Federal Police, said police will allege the man possessed literature that could be used to turn a vehicle into an improvised bomb for a possible terror attack.
• "At this stage, we believe he was acting alone. We have no information to suggest the alleged offender had identified targets or locations, or had obtained the capability for the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device," she told a news conference.
• Two other men were also charged in connection with the investigation, one for hindering the police investigation and the other for alleged firearms offences.
• The police did not name any of the men and it is not yet known if they have obtained legal representation.
• Police said there is no ongoing threat to public safety. REUTERS