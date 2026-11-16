Australian lawmaker leaves hospital after losing both legs in car attack

FILE PHOTO: A view of Alfred Hospital, where independent Australia lawmaker Helen Haines was airlifted after being deliberately struck by a vehicle in Wangaratta on Monday, in Melbourne, Australia, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Cordelia Hsu/File Photo

SYDNEY, Nov 16 - Helen Haines, the Australian lawmaker who lost her legs after being repeatedly struck by a car in an attack, said on Monday she had been discharged from hospital and was now focused on rehabilitation.

"This is a really positive moment," Haines said in her first public statement since the October 19 attack, adding that she appreciated the thousands of warm wishes and supportive messages she had received from people throughout Australia and around the world.

"They are giving me strength as I focus on this next phase of healing."

Haines, 65, was airlifted to hospital after being rammed by a car outside her office in the small town of Wangaratta in the state of Victoria last month. Surgeons amputated both of her legs.

Brendan Nugent, a resident of the town of Tarrawingee within Haines' electorate, has been charged with three offences over the incident: dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing harm to a public official.

During a court appearance in October, the accused's lawyer said his client had some mental health concerns and was also being treated for concussion, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Haines, an independent lawmaker, was elected to parliament in 2019 for the rural seat of Indi, which she retained in 2022 and 2025.

Violent attacks on politicians are rare in Australia, where federal lawmakers, state leaders and even prime ministers are often seen shopping, grabbing coffee or attending community events with relatively little security.

However, concerns about politicians' safety have grown in recent years amid rising polarisation, online abuse and threats against elected officials, prompting calls for greater protections while preserving the accessibility that has long characterised Australian politics. REUTERS