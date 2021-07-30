Australia to return 14 artworks, including stolen artefacts, to India

SYDNEY • Australia will return 14 artworks to India, including at least six believed to have been stolen or illegally exported, the National Gallery announced.

The gallery in Canberra identified the works - which include sculptures, photographs and a scroll - as either stolen, looted or of unknown origin. The collection is composed largely of "religious and cultural artefacts" worth a total of about US$2.2 million (S$3 million), including some dating back to the 12th century.

Gallery director Nick Mitzevich said the works were set to be returned to the Indian government within months.

"It's a relief that they can be returned to the Indian people, and it's a resolution for the National Gallery to close a very difficult chapter of our history," he said.

Thirteen of the works are connected to alleged trafficker Subhash Kapoor, a former Manhattan art dealer who was the subject of a massive United States federal investigation known as Operation Hidden Idol. Kapoor, who is awaiting trial, denies all charges.

The National Gallery of Australia has already returned several other works it acquired via Kapoor, including a US$5 million bronze statue of Hindu god Shiva that was stolen from a Tamil Nadu temple.

Mr Mitzevich said the gallery has introduced guidelines to assess any legal and ethical issues with works it holds, and is investigating three other sculptures from its Asia collection. "It's very much a live issue with galleries around the world. We want to make sure we can resolve these issues in a timely manner," he said.

Many of the antiquities Kapoor dealt in dated back to the 11th and 12th centuries, when the Chola dynasty presided over a flourishing of Hindu art in Tamil Nadu.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE