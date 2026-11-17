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FILE PHOTO: A man uses his phone to record a job add posted on a notice board at a backpacker hostel in Sydney, Australia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Steven Saphore/File Photo

SYDNEY, Nov 17 - Australia said on Tuesday it will require tourists on working holiday visas to complete extra work in rural areas, as the government attempts to balance a reduction in migration with a shortage of labour in its farming and hospitality sectors.

Australia's Working Holiday Maker program — a popular rite of passage for young people from more than a dozen countries — will now require applicants to complete four months of rural work to remain in the country for a second year, up from the current three months.

• "Working holiday makers make an important contribution to our economy, especially in agriculture, tourism and hospitality and in regional Australia," Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said.

• "But when demand grows too fast, the government needs the tools to manage the program properly."

• Rural employers in Australia are heavily reliant on backpackers to fill seasonal roles.

• Under the program for 18-to-35-year-olds, Australia grants a one-year working holiday visa, extendable for a second and third year if the backpackers undertake regional work.

• Backpackers typically work as nannies, waiters and in farming, among other retail and hospitality jobs.

• Under a 2021 carve-out agreed by previous governments in both countries, the rural work rules do not apply to UK backpackers, which has led to a surge of British arrivals in Australia and a shortage of workers in regional areas.

• Australia has already announced curbs on foreign students bringing partners and children to accompany them while they study and a ballot system for backpackers, amid growing debate in the country over high migration levels. REUTERS