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SYDNEY, Nov 27 - Australia on Friday placed counterterrorism financing sanctions on two people it said orchestrated antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne on behalf of Iran.

Zohair Hassib and Kazem Hamad used a "complex chain of proxies" to attack a kosher restaurant in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in 2024, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

In August 2025, Australia ordered Iran's ambassador to leave the country, the first expulsion of its kind since World War Two. It also suspended operations at its Tehran embassy and listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

Wong said the new counterterrorism financing sanctions would restrict the individuals' access to funds and disrupt their ability to recruit, plan and conduct attacks.

"These sanctions are an important step in disrupting the IRGC's ability to conduct attacks against Australians and Australian interests," Wong said. REUTERS