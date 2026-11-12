Australia joins EU Horizon Europe research programme

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 - The European Union and Australia are signing an agreement in Brussels on Thursday that will allow Australian researchers and organisations to join and lead projects under Horizon Europe, the bloc's flagship research funding programme.

The deal comes as the EU seeks to deepen ties with partners including Australia and Canada amid trade and other disputes with the US.

• Australia will join Horizon Europe's €52.4 billion Pillar II, which funds collaborative research in areas such as health, climate, energy and digital technologies

• The agreement will allow Australian researchers and organisations to join and lead international consortia and access funding on the same terms as their EU counterparts, the EU said in a statement

• Under transitional arrangements, Australian organisations will be able to apply for Horizon Europe projects from January 2027, before the country is expected to formally join the programme in mid-2027

• "It is testament to the trust, ambition and shared values that underpin our EU-Australia partnership," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen REUTERS