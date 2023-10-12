Australia intelligence chief warns of potential for violence at home as Middle East tensions rise

SYDNEY - The head of Australia's domestic intelligence agency on Thursday warned about the potential for opportunistic violence and called for calm as tensions rise ahead of a planned pro-Palestinian protest in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

In rare public statement, Mike Burgess, head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) said protests and rallies following the attacks by Hamas are likely to continue and he remained concerned about the potential for opportunistic violence.

"In this context, it is important that all parties consider the implications for social cohesion when making public statements," Burgess said.

"Words matter. ASIO has seen direct connections between inflamed language and inflamed community tensions."

A pro-Palestinian rally outside the city's iconic Opera House on Monday ignited a heated debate after a small group were filmed chanting "gas the Jews". Organisers said those filmed were a fringe group of "vile" antisemites who had been told to leave.

Leaders across the political spectrum have denounced the comments and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said the protest should never have gone ahead. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton on Thursday called for protesters on visas to be deported.

Police separately charged a 23-year-old man on Wednesday after he allegedly verbally abused and threatened four teenagers who had unfurled an Israeli flag across their car, according to The Guardian.

Plans for a second pro-Palestinian rally in Sydney on Sunday have ignited a debate about the right to protest after New South Wales state premier Chris Minns said demonstrators would not be allowed to "commandeer our streets" and police refused to authorise the rally.

The Palestine Action Group has defended its right to demonstrate and said the protest would go ahead.

Burgess said ASIO is only interested in the "small subset" of protesters who wish to use violence, whether for religious, ideological or other reasons.

"ASIO is carefully monitoring the situation for any indications of planned violence and were we to see any, we would respond accordingly"

There is no change Australia's terror threat level, which remained at "possible". REUTERS