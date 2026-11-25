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Australia apologises to LGBTQ veterans for past discrimination in the military

SYDNEY, Nov 25 - The Australian government issued a formal apology on Wednesday to current and former LGBTQ service members for harm caused by decades of discriminatory policies.

• "You and your families offered this nation everything that service asks. In return our nation offered condemnation, derision, and suspicion," Defence Minister Richard Marles told service members in a speech to parliament

• "This country did not keep faith with you. But today, it says sorry."

• Australia lifted a ban on lesbian, gay and bisexual people serving in the Australian Defence Force in 1992

• Until then, consensual homosexual activity could be prosecuted under military law

• It maintained its ban on transgender people until 2010

• Marles said the discriminatory policies resulted in "witch hunts" where service members were tracked, interrogated and forced to either resign or be discharged dishonourably

• "Members of the Australian Defence Force were subjected to appalling treatment based on their sexual orientation," he said

• "It is a shameful chapter in the history of the Australian Defence Force."

• He continued: "We asked these Australians to defend a fair go. Then we refused them one. None of this made our nation safer."

• Marles added that while the ban on lesbian, gay and bisexual people serving was lifted in 1992, "it was a long time before Defence's culture and attitudes caught up"

• In September, parliament passed a law to have historical homosexual convictions extinguished from service records REUTERS