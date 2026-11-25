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SYDNEY, Nov 25 - Australia and Solomon Islands signed a security pact on Wednesday that makes Canberra the country's defence partner of choice, marking a shift for the island archipelago, which previously signed a security deal with China.

"The Treaty affirms Solomon Islands’ sovereignty and capacity to determine its own security needs and partnerships," the two countries said in a statement.

"It reflects Solomon Islands' sovereign choice of Australia as its primary security partner."

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale said in June he would review a 2022 security pact with China. REUTERS