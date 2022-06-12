Austin criticises China's 'aggressive' stance in Indo-Pacific

United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin yesterday sharply criticised China's "more coercive and aggressive" approach to its territorial claims in the Indo-Pacific, drawing a reflexive rebuttal from China.

In his first speech at the ongoing Shangri-La Dialogue, Mr Austin promised to reinforce Washington's partnerships in Asia while warning that the Ukraine war was a preview of turmoil that could follow if an international order rooted in rules and respect was flouted.

He also stressed Asean's centrality in tackling security issues and referenced Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's long-held stance that Asean nations must not feel pressured to choose between the US and China as their rivalry heats up.

The US would stay inclusive in its approach, expand cooperation with allies and partners, and work in tandem with new and existing regional institutions, he said.

"We seek inclusion, not division. We seek cooperation, not strife. And that means we're following the wise counsel from PM Lee, who argues that nobody should force binary choices on the region. He's right. Our fellow Indo-Pacific nations should be free to choose, free to prosper and free to chart their own course."

His hour-long speech contained several forceful criticisms of China which he referred to by its formal name, the People's Republic of China (PRC).

He spotlighted its actions in the East China Sea, where it has a territorial dispute with Japan; in the South China Sea, where its maritime claims clash with those of several Asean nations - the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei; and in South Asia, where tens of thousands of armed troops from China and India are facing off across an unmarked Himalayan border.

"In the East China Sea, the PRC's expanding fishing fleet is sparking tensions with its neighbours. In the South China Sea, the PRC is using outposts on man-made islands bristling with advanced weaponry to advance its illegal maritime claims. We're seeing PRC vessels plunder the region's provisions, operating illegally within the territorial waters of other Indo-Pacific countries.

"And further to the west, we're seeing Beijing continue to harden its position along the border that it shares with India," he said.

Some of his most pointed remarks were on Taiwan, which was also a divisive subject during his first in-person meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe here on Friday.

"The stakes are especially stark in the Taiwan Strait," Mr Austin said, asserting that US policy was unchanged and would oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo on either side.

"We do not support Taiwan independence. And we stand firmly behind the principle that cross-strait differences must be resolved by peaceful means," he said. "Our policy hasn't changed. But unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be true for the PRC."

He also addressed Beijing's claim that the US was creating an Asian Nato in its quadrilateral security grouping (Quad) that includes Japan, India and Australia.

"We do not seek a new Cold War, an Asian Nato, or a region split into hostile blocs," he said.

China hit back at his speech, saying it was full of "unfounded accusations". "We express our strongest dissatisfaction and firm opposition," Lieutenant-General Zhang Zhenzhong, the deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department in the Central Military Commission, told reporters here.

"The US claims its Indo-Pacific strategy will promote freedom, openness and prosperity in the region. But its true intention is to use the strategy to maintain its hegemonic system," he said.

"The strategy will cause division. The US is trying to form a small circle in the Asia-Pacific region by roping in some countries to its side. This will inevitably drag the Asia-Pacific region into the track of geopolitical rivalry and bloc confrontation, severely damaging regional cooperation architecture based on Asian centrality."

He warned that Taiwan was an issue that will most easily lead the US and China into conflict, adding that the supply of US arms to the island sent wrong signals to Taiwan secessionist and independence forces.

Mr Austin also drew parallels with the Ukraine war.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all. It's what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbours. And it's a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in," he said.

Today, General Wei will speak on China's vision for peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific.