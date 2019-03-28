Aussie wins same lottery twice - bags $44m

MELBOURNE • A Melbourne man has won more than A$46 million (S$44.2 million) after winning the same lottery twice, Australian media reported.

The man, from the city's St Albans suburb, won two of the three main prizes in Tuesday's A$70 million Oz Lotto draw.

The man had marked both entries with the same numbers, which he has been doing for three decades, the Sydney Morning Herald reported yesterday.

Each winning ticket was worth A$23.3 million. He bought the tickets separately at two different outlets in Melbourne.

"I'm speechless. I can't believe it," he told lottery officials when they finally managed to track him down.

Oz Lotto spokesman Bronwyn Spencer told The Age: "When we reached out to the division one winner from Melbourne to let him know he'd won this massive prize, he was completely oblivious to the fact he'd won not once, but twice.

"Quite remarkably, the Melbourne man did not realise he had bought two entries. He thought he bought an entry for a different lottery draw. But because he marked his entries ... with the same numbers that came out of the barrel ... which meant he won division one twice."

The man said he had been playing the same marked numbers for 30 years, the Herald said.

"I play every week. I have always marked my entries but I have never chosen the numbers on anything in particular. They weren't special before, but they are now," he said.

The man said he needed time to think about how he would use his double winning payouts.

"I need time for the news to register," he said. "I might think about retiring. First, maybe a new home or a holiday. I'll definitely share it with my family."

Ms Spencer said that the man would have spent roughly A$30,000 over the last three decades by playing the lottery every Tuesday.