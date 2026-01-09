At least one killed, dozens missing in landfill collapse in central Philippines

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

MANILA, Jan 9 - At least one person was killed and 34 others were missing after a landfill collapsed in the city of Cebu in the central Philippines late on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Cebu city Mayor Nestor Archival said in a Facebook post that search and rescue operations were ongoing at the Binaliw landfill, where 110 workers were on site when the accident occurred at 4:17 p.m. on January 8.

Photos shared by the mayor on Facebook showed that several structures at the site, including facilities operated by the landfill operator, were damaged during the collapse.

Archival said disaster response units, police, fire brigades, and the military have been deployed, along with ambulances, fire trucks and lighting towers.

Officials are coordinating with national agencies and landfill management to assess the situation and provide assistance to the families of victims, he said. REUTERS