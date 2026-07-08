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At least 21 killed in landslide in China's Gansu province as rescue efforts end: Report

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  • At least 21 people died in a landslide in Gansu province, China, after rescue efforts ended, according to Xinhua.
  • The landslide happened early on July 7 in Tanchang county, trapping 33 people.
  • Most victims were temporary labourers working at a state-run forestry farm in a disaster-prone mountainous area.

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BEIJING – At least 21 people have been confirmed dead in a landslide in China's western province of Gansu after the end of search and rescue operations, state news agency Xinhua reported on July 8.

The landslide hit a valley in Tanchang county early on the morning of July 7, trapping 33 people.

Most of those affected were residents from nearby villages hired as temporary labourers at a state-run forestry farm that encompasses the valley, state-run China Newsweek said.

The mountainous region with steep valleys and criss-crossing rivers is prone to natural disasters, including flash floods and landslides, especially during the rainy season. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.