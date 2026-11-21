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At least 11 die after drinking adulterated alcohol in India's Manipur state

Nov 21 - At least 11 people have died and more than 180 have been hospitalised after consuming adulterated locally made alcohol in India's northeastern state of Manipur, Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam said in a post on X.

Yumnam visited two hospitals where patients were receiving treatment and said the government would investigate the incident.

• "I directed the authorities of both hospitals to ensure the best possible medical care and all necessary support for the patients," Yumnam said in the post

• Many of those admitted to hospital showed symptoms consistent with methanol poisoning, local media reported

• The state government has dispatched a medical team, including a specialist doctor, along with essential medicines to the affected district. REUTERS