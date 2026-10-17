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At least 10 killed in fire at Bangladesh beach resort

DHAKA, Oct 17 - At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in a fire on Saturday at a resort near Inani Beach in Cox's Bazar, a popular tourist destination in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.

• The fire broke out at a three-storey wooden resort

• The resort was operating without a valid fire safety licence, fire service officials said

• A five-member investigation committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the fire

• Authorities also said they would examine possible regulatory failures

• The incident has raised concerns about fire safety compliance at tourist resorts in the coastal district REUTERS