Asia's geopolitical shifts

The temperature in the Indo-Pacific region is rising, not only because of global warming but more because of the increasing tensions between the United States and China.

Their rivalry is no longer confined to the exchange of harsh words. Both are actively seeking to build alliances, expand their spheres of influence and beef up military strength. Indonesia, like all other countries in the region, is caught up in this rivalry between the two superpowers, but unlike most of them, it has managed to stay unaligned with either camp. Now more than ever, Indonesia should use every power and leverage available at its disposal to conduct more aggressive diplomacy to preserve peace in the Indo-Pacific region.