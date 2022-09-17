Asia's edtech rise: A new era of learning

While most businesses took a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian firm BYJU'S grew to become the world's largest edtech company.

The company's virtual lessons in maths and science had since 2011 supplemented in-school classes for students, but as the pandemic shut schools across India, edtech firms stepped in to plug gaps in conventional education that struggled to move online.

Private online classes became a necessary go-to for those who could afford it, and BYJU'S, as an early player, reaped the benefits. In June 2020, the firm's valuation jumped to a decacorn status - companies valued at more than US$10 billion (S$14 billion) - as parents flocked to edtech offerings.

