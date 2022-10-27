Asian Insider: Xi’s third term | Silent forests

Malaysia’s key rival coalitions Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have upped the ante by offering deputy prime minister posts to parties in Sabah and Sarawak in exchange for their support at the upcoming polls. The 56 parliamentary wards in these two states make up a quarter of the seats in the Lower House, granting these parties kingmaker status in the event the general election on Nov 19 produces a hung result. The gulf between BN, PH and a third pact Perikatan Nasional is so wide that they’d rather team up with parties in east Malaysia than with each other, writes Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

Catch other stories on our Malaysia election microsite.