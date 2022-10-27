Asian Insider: Xi’s third term | Silent forests

Dear ST reader,
In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, we look at Chinese President Xi Jinping’s moves to consolidate power by securing a rare third term in office and installing loyalists in the Standing Committee. Meanwhile animal poaching is so rampant in parts of South-east Asia that the forests have fallen silent.
Seven men who will rule them all
Chinese President Xi Jinping this week secured an unprecedented third term in power and unveiled a seven-member leadership team stacked with allies. By surrounding himself with loyalists, President Xi will be better able to push through difficult decisions unopposed or get things done quicker, writes China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei. But it also means he will have no one to blame but himself, if things go south.
Watch: Meet the seven men who will rule China
One step closer to a new Cold War
Biotech rivalry
Biotechnology is yet another space in which the United States and China will battle for edge, writes Charissa Yong in the latest edition of Power Play. While the speedy rollout of effective Covid-19 vaccines demonstrated US prowess in the sector, Washington is keen not to see its lead lost to China, as has happened in the semiconductor and telecommunications industries.
Courting Malaysia’s eastern pacts
Malaysia’s key rival coalitions Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have upped the ante by offering deputy prime minister posts to parties in Sabah and Sarawak in exchange for their support at the upcoming polls. The 56 parliamentary wards in these two states make up a quarter of the seats in the Lower House, granting these parties kingmaker status in the event the general election on Nov 19 produces a hung result. The gulf between BN, PH and a third pact Perikatan Nasional is so wide that they’d rather team up with parties in east Malaysia than with each other, writes Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
Forests fall silent
Subsistence hunting - where people hunt wild animals for food - has been a tradition practised across South-east Asia for decades. But the commercial wildlife trade and cheaper snaring methods are emptying forests quicker than they can be replenished, causing forests to go silent. Read about last-ditch efforts to stop animals from falling into these traps in our latest edition of ST Asian Insider.
Indonesia police overdue for reform
Recent scandals involving senior officers of Indonesia’s police force have led to public backlash, and calls for its sweeping powers to be curbed, writes Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja from Jakarta. Questions were also raised about police misconduct and accountability after over 100 people died in a football stadium stampede earlier this month.
Smart Samurai City
Marrying agriculture with technology. This is how IT engineer Ryosuke Shimakage is modernising his family’s 90-year-old farm in Aizuwakamatsu, also known as Samurai City. Mr Shimakage is a poster boy for Japan’s digitalisation and rural revitalisation push, reports Walter Sim in the latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.