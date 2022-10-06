Asian Insider: Xi’s report card | Malaysia’s PM meets King

Dear ST reader,
President Xi’s report card
In a little more than a week’s time, the Communist Party of China will hold its 20th National Congress, during which President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a controversial third term as the country’s top leader. In our latest edition of the ST Asian Insider Special, our China correspondents look at Mr Xi’s record over the past 10 years and the major issues that could yet dent his party’s legitimacy in the years to come.
Meeting with the King
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he may discuss the dissolution of Parliament with the King when they meet on Thursday evening, Shannon Teoh reports. The talk of the possibility of a national election this year has distracted from Mr Ismail’s crucial final budget to be unveiled on Friday. The budget will likely be his last chance to stamp his mark as more than just a compromise candidate to lead the nation.
Follow the latest on our Malaysia election site
Football tragedy
A deadly stadium stampede that killed 131 people after a football match in East Java last weekend, has left Indonesia reeling. Victims’ families are demanding answers to why police fired tear gas at upset fans and why the stadium gates were locked, trapping the panicked spectators in the arena. Authorities and the match organisers should have used better crowd control strategies, experts say.
The TikTok test
Western concerns about popular short-video app TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, fall primarily along two lines: that it harvests too much data from users, and that the Chinese government can access this data and use it for nefarious means. Charissa Yong examines in this week’s Power Play column, whether TikTok can adequately address questions about the hold that Beijing has over it, amid revived calls in the United States for the app to be banned.
Indonesia’s new bullet train
China’s President Xi Jinping may be one of the first passengers on South-east Asia's first high-speed rail when the Jakarta-Bandung line starts operating in November. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo will invite Mr Xi to ride on the China-made bullet train after the G-20 summit in Bali, Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja reports. The rail line cuts a 2½-hour journey by car to just 45 minutes.
A market on the border
In a region where borders have long impeded trade, a new rural market located smack on the border of India and Bangladesh is bringing the two countries’ people together and helping to boost their local economies, Debarshi Dasgupta writes in our latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.