Asian Insider: Xi’s report card | Malaysia’s PM meets King

In a little more than a week’s time, the Communist Party of China will hold its 20th National Congress, during which President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a controversial third term as the country’s top leader. In our latest edition of the ST Asian Insider Special, our China correspondents look at Mr Xi’s record over the past 10 years and the major issues that could yet dent his party’s legitimacy in the years to come.

Listen: Xi to face major economic challenges in potential third term