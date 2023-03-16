Asian Insider: Xi rebukes America | Jokowi’s hopes

In its boldest move yet in the global war for talent, Japan is planning new visas for recent graduates of elite foreign universities and high-income earners to find work in the country. South Korea, meanwhile, is set to bring in a record 110,000 migrant workers this year. But both countries’ plans to ease their labour shortage may still come up short.

Read more:

Taiwan shipping giant Evergreen to give staff 11-month mid-year bonus

Talent-hungry Hong Kong’s new scheme for professionals