Asian Insider: Xi goes to Moscow | Expats flock to South-east Asia

The closely-watched meeting in Moscow this week between President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin resulted in a joint declaration to advance their strategic partnership, and a commitment from Mr Putin to restart peace talks on Ukraine “as soon as possible”, reports China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

But while the visit demonstrated the two countries’ close partnership and support for Mr Putin, Mr Xi did not launch any diplomatic mediation effort to end the war nor give any hint of potential Chinese military deliveries to Russia, writes global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

