Asian Insider: Xi goes to Moscow | Expats flock to South-east Asia

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
4 sec ago

In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, we look at Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and its implications for the drawn-out war in Ukraine. Read also about why expatriates are making a beeline for South-east Asia and why flexing is hot in South Korea.

Xi-Putin talks show close ties

The closely-watched meeting in Moscow this week between President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin resulted in a joint declaration to advance their strategic partnership, and a commitment from Mr Putin to restart peace talks on Ukraine “as soon as possible”, reports China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei. 

But while the visit demonstrated the two countries’ close partnership and support for Mr Putin, Mr Xi did not launch any diplomatic mediation effort to end the war nor give any hint of potential Chinese military deliveries to Russia, writes global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Kishida's surprise visit to Kyiv

Idealistic but not realistic?

Japan-South Korea ties: Like cherry blossoms after winter

Thai election season kicks off

Thailand’s election season has officially begun, paving the way for a general election that will be held on May 14. By dissolving the House early, parties will have more time to attract and recruit members into their ranks, while politicians looking to party-hop have more time to choose their allegiances, reports Tan Tam Mei from Bangkok.

Prawit fashions pro-military party as peacemaker

Shinawatra legacy endures

Expats flock to South-east Asia

Foreign retirees, professionals and high net-worth individuals are settling in South-east Asia, drawn by warm weather, easy living and special visas. In the latest edition of ST Asian Insider, our correspondents examine the region's measures to lure talent and boost their local economy.

Sri Lanka bailout comes with tough reforms

Sri Lanka is no longer a bankrupt country, says its President Ranil Wickremesinghe, after a US$3 billion (S$4 billion) bailout from the IMF. But the lifeline comes with some tough targets for the government such as raising revenue and tackling corruption, reports India correspondent Rohini Mohan.

Stunts fever infects India's social media users

Women speak out on harassment

Solutions for our climate time bomb

The United Nations has released a “survival guide for humanity” a major report that represents the most complete picture of climate change science in nearly a decade. It not only sets out the immense challenges humanity faces from climate change, but also outlines feasible and effective solutions to these problems, report Cheryl Tan and David Fogarty.

Hope for the high seas

Sustainable tourism push in the Pacific islands

If you’ve got it, flaunt it

Image is everything in South Korea and showing off wealth – or to be seen as rich – is a virtue, reports Chang May Choon in the latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.

