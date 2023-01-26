Asian Insider: Will Japan sleepwalk into conflict | Asia’s race for rice

Dear ST reader,
When Japan’s shield becomes a spear
Japan is upping its defences and cosying up to the US as its security environment worsens. Associate editor Ravi Velloor asks if Japan’s wholesale buy-in of America’s security and China containment doctrine could lead Tokyo to sleepwalk into a possible conflict over Taiwan.
Cracks in Asia's rice bowl
Lower yields and climate change are affecting Southeast Asia's rice growers. In the latest edition of ST Asian Insider, our correspondents look at efforts to produce cheaper, better quality grain and diversify from the region's staple food.
China’s race against time
China’s population has passed its peak at 1.41 billion people. By 2050, it is expected to have just one worker for every retiree, creating economic problems such as low growth, high inflation and labour shortages, writes associate editor Vikram Khanna.
More women leaders, please
New Zealand’s former prime minister Jacinda Ardern did not have a perfect record at governing, but her surprise resignation - citing burnout - was a responsible and commendable move, writes Insight editor Lin Suling.
Luxury cruise threatens India’s river dolphins
A new 51-day luxury cruise on the Ganga river has raised environmental concerns that it will permanently damage the habitat of India’s endangered river dolphins, reports Rohini Mohan.
It’s food, not drugs
It’s common for South Korean eateries to use the word "mayak", which means drugs, to tout the addictive qualities of their food. But the practice is not as harmless as it seems, reports Chang May Choon in the latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.