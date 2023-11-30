Asian Insider: Will Japan have just summer and winter? | China’s carrots appeal to Kinmen residents

Dear ST reader,

The world is poised this year to shatter another record for the hottest year. With Tokyo having faced a record 143 “summer days”, there are now concerns that Japan may become “a country of two seasons” – summer and winter – with fleeting periods for spring and autumn.

Delegates from nearly 200 countries have gathered this week in Dubai for the COP28 climate summit which takes place from Nov 30 to Dec 12. Will the talks capitulate to powerful fossil fuel interests – with oil and gas giants waging a PR war – or set the world on a safer path by replacing fossil fuel with sources such as solar and wind?

Just two weeks after the long-awaited Nov 15 summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping took place, US foreign policy guru Henry Kissinger – who played a central role in the establishment of diplomatic ties between Beijing and Washington – died on Nov 29, aged 100. To detractors, Dr Kissinger is, however, viewed as a war criminal.

US-India ties have come under scrutiny as the Justice Department unsealed murder-for-hire charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta over plotting to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader on US soil. The two countries are expected to avoid a major diplomatic row which occurred between India and Canada after New Delhi was linked to the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil.

In China, a recent increase in respiratory illnesses is now said to be under effective control. Still, analysts noted that the Chinese authorities did not respond fast enough to calm a wave of public panic and handle an overwhelmed medical system.

As we enter the year-end holiday season, you may like to take a stroll down Samcheong-ro – an artsy street in Seoul – if you are travelling to South Korea.