Asian Insider: Will Japan have just summer and winter? | China’s carrots appeal to Kinmen residents

Connie Er
Deputy Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
13 min ago

The world is poised this year to shatter another record for the hottest year. With Tokyo having faced a record 143 “summer days”, there are now concerns that Japan may become “a country of two seasons” – summer and winter – with fleeting periods for spring and autumn.

Delegates from nearly 200 countries have gathered this week in Dubai for the COP28 climate summit which takes place from Nov 30 to Dec 12. Will the talks capitulate to powerful fossil fuel interests – with oil and gas giants waging a PR war – or set the world on a safer path by replacing fossil fuel with sources such as solar and wind?

Just two weeks after the long-awaited Nov 15 summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping took place, US foreign policy guru Henry Kissinger – who played a central role in the establishment of diplomatic ties between Beijing and Washington – died on Nov 29, aged 100. To detractors, Dr Kissinger is, however, viewed as a war criminal. 

US-India ties have come under scrutiny as the Justice Department unsealed murder-for-hire charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta over plotting to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader on US soil. The two countries are expected to avoid a major diplomatic row which occurred between India and Canada after New Delhi was linked to the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil.

In China, a recent increase in respiratory illnesses is now said to be under effective control. Still, analysts noted that the Chinese authorities did not respond fast enough to calm a wave of public panic and handle an overwhelmed medical system. 

As we enter the year-end holiday season, you may like to take a stroll down Samcheong-ro – an artsy street in Seoul – if you are travelling to South Korea.

Autumn and spring may go ‘missing’ in Japan

While it is too early to measure any impact on tourism, hotter summers have hurt Japan’s agriculture industry.

More on challenges to secure a sustainable future:

Deflect, delay and deny: How oil and gas giants are waging a PR war ahead of the UN climate summit

The murky world of ESG

Despite a history of shelling from China, many in Kinmen want closer cross-strait ties

Beijing has unveiled a plan to transform Fujian province into a model zone for “integration” with Taiwan.

More on Taiwan:

Taiwan presidential front runner Lai Ching-te won’t win election lying down: Analysts

Campaigning for Indonesia’s presidential election starts, with Prabowo leading

Mr Anies Baswedan and Mr Ganjar Pranowo have embarked on whistle-stop touring to woo voters.

Read more:

Indonesian presidential candidate Anies rejects new capital Nusantara plan, citing ‘new inequality’

More young Indonesians learning Mandarin for job opportunities amid closer ties with China

Will a 10,000 baht handout plan jump-start the Thai economy?

The digital cash handout scheme by the Pheu Thai government has drawn flak for being populist and failing to tackle more pressing problems.

More on Thailand:

Seeking to boost incomes, Thai labourers face risks when heading overseas to work

Miracles do happen, says father of Thai worker freed from Hamas’ captivity

India, US seek to protect ties amid concerns over assassination plot

The two sides have drawn closer over shared concerns about the growing influence of China in Asia and beyond.

Listen to this podcast:

Why the Middle East war offers a lesson in India’s priorities

Visiting South Korea? Get your culture fix in this artsy street in Seoul

Samcheong-ro presents a panoramic view of the capital’s exploding art scene for free, or close to free.

More on social trends in the region:

Exotic pet trend in Thailand raises concerns over wildlife protection

