Asian Insider: Who will be the next Thai PM? | Australia’s boomerang generation

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
33 min ago

Elections, and their surprising outcomes, are the highlights in our Asian Insider newsletter this week. 

Thailand’s polls on Sunday produced an unlikely winner in the form of the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) which wrested 152 of the 500 seats in the Lower House, surpassing multiple election-winner Pheu Thai which came in second with 141 seats. But the path from here on out remains a rocky one, as Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee reports. The military-linked 250-seat Senate also gets a say on who becomes Thailand’s next prime minister, and MFP and its allies have so far mustered only 313 of the 376 seats needed to get its leader Pita Limjaroenrat to the top job. Time to break out the popcorn.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its south India foothold to the victorious Congress party, which swept 60 per cent of the seats contested in the state. This result sets back the BJP’s plans to expand its influence in the country’s south, writes Nirmala Ganapathy from Delhi.

In other news, we look at how Taiwanese companies have fared with moving their operations to Vietnam and India, and the rental crisis that’s driving Australia's adult children back to their parents’ homes.

Thai voters have spoken. But will conservatives listen?

Young voters’ discontent and swing votes away from Pheu Thai led to Move Forward win, say analysts.

More on this:

The heart of Thailand's orange wave

Reality check on Nato’s role in Asia

China can do plenty to influence and shape Nato’s presence in Asia.

More on regional security: 

A world without nuclear weapons?

More Taiwan electronics firms diversify to Vietnam

The move is spurred by pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and US-China trade tensions.

More on this:

Taiwan firms face snags in move to India

Back to the drawing board for BJP’s south India strategy

But loss in Karnataka does not impact PM Modi’s popularity as a national leader nor BJP’s chances at the general election.

More on India:

Conversations: India's leaning towards majoritarianism

More On This Topic
Does coal have a role to play in the climate battle?

Phasing out coal is one of the most important steps needed to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

More on climate change: 

Podcast: Science communicators cut through the jargon

Australia’s rental crisis sends many back to parents’ home

Renters face both rent hikes and inflation pressures as well as a shortage of supply.

More on this: 

Australia's property crunch

