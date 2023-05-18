Asian Insider: Who will be the next Thai PM? | Australia’s boomerang generation

Dear ST reader,

Thailand’s polls on Sunday produced an unlikely winner in the form of the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) which wrested 152 of the 500 seats in the Lower House, surpassing multiple election-winner Pheu Thai which came in second with 141 seats. But the path from here on out remains a rocky one, as Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee reports. The military-linked 250-seat Senate also gets a say on who becomes Thailand’s next prime minister, and MFP and its allies have so far mustered only 313 of the 376 seats needed to get its leader Pita Limjaroenrat to the top job. Time to break out the popcorn.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its south India foothold to the victorious Congress party, which swept 60 per cent of the seats contested in the state. This result sets back the BJP’s plans to expand its influence in the country’s south, writes Nirmala Ganapathy from Delhi.

In other news, we look at how Taiwanese companies have fared with moving their operations to Vietnam and India, and the rental crisis that’s driving Australia's adult children back to their parents’ homes.