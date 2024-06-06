Asian Insider: What’s behind Modi’s bitter-sweet win? | When garbage brings music to the ears

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Jun 06, 2024, 08:11 PM
Published
Jun 06, 2024, 08:01 AM

We had predicted weeks ago that caretaker prime minister Narendra Modi may not win as big as he had hoped in India’s general election, but Tuesday’s underwhelming result for his Bharatiya Janata Party still came as a surprise. 

As our senior columnist Ravi Velloor puts it: How did the BJP, whose vote share has held overall, emerge looking as though it has lost the election even as it has held on to power, albeit without a standalone parliamentary majority? 

Get the election lowdown from our correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta in this video interview.

Last weekend’s Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore closed with a bang, thanks to the surprise appearance of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Our correspondents not only reported on the discussions covering tensions in the South China Sea and wars in Ukraine and Gaza, they also offered their views from the gallery of Asia’s leading security forum.

Elsewhere, the construction of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara hit some speed bumps this week when the project’s leaders abruptly resigned. President Joko Widodo flew to the site in Kalimantan the day after, in an apparent attempt to soothe concerns, report our correspondents Hariz Baharudin and Linda Yulisman.

We also have a collection of music-related stories for you this week, from Indonesia’s heavy metal hijabis set to rock Glastonbury and K-pop fans backing green causes, to Taiwanese artistes under pressure for making pro-China statements.

Meanwhile, musical trucks hit the right note for those who find throwing out the rubbish a chore, reports our correspondent Yip Wai Yee from Taipei.

India’s Modi moves quickly to secure coalition support to form new government

Talks with key allies will centre on who gets what benefits in return for their support.

Read more:

Why third time may not be the charm for Modi

Economic growth fails to win votes from India’s poor

A tale of dialogues at the Shangri-La: Getting the Chinese message across in various ways

No other delegation has briefed as many reporters as frequently as the Chinese.

Read more:

Handshakes and no-shows at the Shangri-La Dialogue

Zelensky visit: Why it’s gloves off on China

US dumps the megaphone, China speaks to two audiences

Jokowi says Indonesia’s new capital city is on track despite project leadership resignations

Questions swirled about the status of Nusantara after the head and deputy head of the project resigned.

More news from Indonesia:

Court ruling on candidate age draws flak

Taiwanese fans call out local celebs for their pro-China statements, accuse them of ‘selling out’

Politicians in Taiwan slammed Beijing for seeming to coerce performers into making pronouncements.

Listen to this podcast:

Why war by design over Taiwan is unlikely

Brewing beer from bread: Beijing’s youth take charge to inspire change, help climate efforts

They hope to do their part to encourage eco-friendliness among young Chinese.

More on the environment:

Indonesia’s K-pop fans wield clout for green causes 

Will flight shame take off in Asia?

Green Pulse Podcast: Why the warming Himalayas are a water crisis for Asia

With musical trucks and chargeable trash bags, Taiwan reduces rubbish, ups recycling rate

Taiwanese children learn how to sort trash from the time they are in Primary 1.

Read other social trend stories: 

Digital nomad in Bali? Read carefully

