Asian Insider: What Prabowo’s win will mean for ties with US | India exports drones to Israel

Connie Er
Deputy Foreign Editor
Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 08:54 PM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 08:32 PM

Dear ST reader,

With Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto set to become the new president of the country following the Feb 14 election, we take a look at how he will likely develop ties with the United States, China and also Asean countries.

Just a week before Indonesia’s election, Pakistan held its poll on Feb 8. But that election triggered widespread allegations of vote-rigging and result manipulation.

The “king’s parties” of this round of elections have not really succeeded, even as they seem poised to form the government. While the repercussions have yet to unfold, associate editor and senior columnist Ravi Velloor explores several of them. 

Things have also not been calm in the Taiwan Strait, after an incident on Feb 14 left two Chinese fishermen dead. China is seen to be using the incident as an opportunity to change the maritime status quo, further squeezing Taiwan’s room for operation in the Taiwan Strait. 

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s fans are looking forward to her six shows in Singapore in March. Singapore is Swift’s only stop in Asia apart from Japan. 

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Feb 16 said the Singapore Government offered subsidies of up to US$3 million (S$4 million) for each concert – in exchange for Swift agreeing not to perform elsewhere in South-east Asia during The Eras Tour. Analysts said it is not uncommon to offer financial incentives in exchange for anchoring major events that can help boost tourism.

Mr Srettha said on Feb 22 that Thailand will aim to bring A-listers and world-class acts to the country.

US likely to look past Prabowo’s alleged human rights record

Washington sees Indonesia as a like-minded partner on most issues.

Read more: 

What will Prabowo’s China policy look like?

Optimism in Asean as Prabowo presidency heralds a more active role for Indonesia 

Prabowo’s experience as defence minister a boon for Singapore-Indonesia ties: Experts

India’s export of drones to Israel complicates its position on Gaza war

Some say the move is contrary to New Delhi’s calls for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

More on India:

North-South tax debate turns political in India

Conflict in Asia must be avoided at all costs: Ng Eng Hen

Asked what keeps him up at night, he said it’s the prospect of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine being rewarded. 

Read more:

Lesson from Ukraine: Be prepared to fight 19th and 21st century wars rolled into one

Why it would be ‘impossible’ for Thaksin to leave politics

Analysts say conservatives need to use his influence against liberals.

Over in Malaysia:

Malaysian bids to revive KL-Singapore high-speed rail: Govt funding is the missing link

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Backpacking Japan’s southern islands

Singaporean couple worked in a ramen shop and hunted boar during their three-month journey.

More on Japan:

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s most unpopular leader since 1947, looks to diplomatic success for survival

More venues for cinemas get redeveloped in Australia

Cinema opened by Nicole Kidman latest to bite the dust.

Read more:

CNY box-office takings, travels hit record high in China, but consumer sentiment still muted

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top