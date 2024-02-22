Asian Insider: What Prabowo’s win will mean for ties with US | India exports drones to Israel

Dear ST reader,

With Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto set to become the new president of the country following the Feb 14 election, we take a look at how he will likely develop ties with the United States, China and also Asean countries.

Just a week before Indonesia’s election, Pakistan held its poll on Feb 8. But that election triggered widespread allegations of vote-rigging and result manipulation.

The “king’s parties” of this round of elections have not really succeeded, even as they seem poised to form the government. While the repercussions have yet to unfold, associate editor and senior columnist Ravi Velloor explores several of them.

Things have also not been calm in the Taiwan Strait, after an incident on Feb 14 left two Chinese fishermen dead. China is seen to be using the incident as an opportunity to change the maritime status quo, further squeezing Taiwan’s room for operation in the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s fans are looking forward to her six shows in Singapore in March. Singapore is Swift’s only stop in Asia apart from Japan.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Feb 16 said the Singapore Government offered subsidies of up to US$3 million (S$4 million) for each concert – in exchange for Swift agreeing not to perform elsewhere in South-east Asia during The Eras Tour. Analysts said it is not uncommon to offer financial incentives in exchange for anchoring major events that can help boost tourism.

Mr Srettha said on Feb 22 that Thailand will aim to bring A-listers and world-class acts to the country.