Asian Insider: What Olympics mean for Japan | Vaccination rush in Indonesia, Thailand

What Olympics mean for Japan

Japan hopes that this year’s Olympic Games will be a transformative experience for the country akin to the 1964 Olympics that marked its ascendancy to becoming an economic superpower just 19 years after it suffered defeat in World War II, writes Japan Correspondent Walter Sim.

But the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with scorching heat and a string of scandals, threatens to upset Tokyo’s well-laid plans. In the latest setback, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee sacked Mr Kentaro Kobayashi, who is listed as a show director for the Games' opening event, on Thursday (July 22) over a joke he made about the Holocaust as part of a comedy act in 1998.

Vaccine rush in Indonesia, Thailand

In this week’s Asian Insider Special, Indonesia Correspondent Linda Yulisman takes a look at the rush for vaccinations as infections soar. But bureaucracy and distribution challenges have hindered efforts. From Bangkok, Thailand Correspondent Tan Tam Mei reports on the widespread anxiety over vaccinations owing to tight supply as well as doubts about the efficacy of the jabs being given.

The sharp spikes in coronavirus infections and a slow roll-out of the vaccines needed to stop it are wreaking havoc on South-east Asia's economies, writes Regional Correspondent Geoffrey Hutton.

Malaysian politics in a pandemic

Amid Malaysia’s deadliest coronavirus wave, the 32-strong Cabinet decided that the most important thing to say after a meeting last Wednesday (July 14) was to express support for embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, notes Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh in a commentary, with emperors both big and small busy protecting or even expanding their boundaries.

In neighbouring Philippines, a dramatic political development saw boxing legend Manny Pacquiao ousted on Saturday (July 17) as the head of President Rodrigo Duterte's political party, deepening a rift that could dampen the snowballing run of the President's daughter.

Singapore back to phase 2

Singapore has returned to tighter Covid-19 curbs to slow the spread of infections linked to clusters of cases involving KTV dens, the Jurong Fishery Port, and markets and food centres.

Singapore reported 162 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Thursday (July 22), including 87 cases connected to a growing cluster linked to the Jurong Fishery Port.

While many Singaporeans will be disappointed by the curbs, the development serves as a lesson in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, offering an opportunity to rethink strategies and re-enter the battle with renewed focus and energy, The Straits Times says in an editorial.

Floods in China

The Chinese province of Henan was battered last Saturday (July 17) by torrential rain and flooding that killed dozens of people, reports China Correspondent Aw Cheng Wei. Among the dead were commuters trapped by murky waters in an underground subway car.

Meanwhile, the country’s vaccination drive continues apace with more than 1.4 billion doses administered thus far. The country’s drug regulator is set to give the green light for the first foreign-made mRNA vaccine, after a review of the jab co-developed by Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma and German firm BioNTech, which is internationally known as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, reports China Correspondent Elizabeth Law.

For a deeper insight into President Xi Jinping’s 70-minute speech at the Communist Party of China’s centenary, read Global Affairs Correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim’s analysis of the Chinese leader’s people-first mantra, an apparent riposte to US attempts to drive a wedge between the party and the people.

For more insights on China, hear China Correspondent Danson Cheong and US Correspondent Charissa Yong examine the difficulty being faced by China in its public relations effort to present itself as a lovable nation in this week’s Power Play Podcast.

A marathon, not a sprint

In this week’s Power Play column, India Correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta makes a case that while India has stumbled in its response to the pandemic, it does not necessarily mean that it is the weakest link in the Quad grouping of nations taking on China, with geopolitics a long-drawn game.

Two of India’s Quad partners - the United States and Japan - and South Korea this week discussed stability in the Taiwan Strait and stated their intent to stand “shoulder to shoulder” in strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific, reports Japan Correspondent Walter Sim.

Associate Editor Ravi Velloor has some tips for the United States to win more friends in South-east Asia in his weekly Speaking of Asia column, noting that the pandemic offers America the chance to lend a hand to a stricken region.

