Asian Insider: Voting in the world’s largest democracy | What does it mean to be South-east Asian?

Connie Er
Deputy Foreign Editor
Updated
Apr 18, 2024, 08:41 PM
Published
Apr 18, 2024, 08:15 PM

India goes to the polls on April 19 – the start of its seven-phase general election, which runs till June 1. The results will be out on June 4.

Many opinion polls have predicted a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and a third term for Mr Modi. But whether he will be able to meet his ambitious target of 370 parliamentary seats out of the 543 being contested remains to be seen. Here’s all you need to know about the world’s largest democratic exercise.

Singapore will have a new prime minister on May 15, with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong set to take over from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on that day. PM Lee will take on the role of senior minister in the new Cabinet.

Is a snap general election on the cards? While some political observers say a general election is likely to be held by the end of 2024, others suggest it may take place after the Budget in February 2025. DPM Wong has until November 2025 to hold the next election.

Meanwhile, Israel-Iran tensions have threatened to overshadow the Gaza war, even as deadly bombardment continues to rage in the besieged territory. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country reserved the right to protect itself after Iran’s attack on April 13, and that it alone would decide how to do so. 

Israel started the current cycle of confrontation when it killed top officials in Iran’s military in a missile attack on the Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1. Analysts say an anticipated Israeli counter-strike on Iran will bolster Tehran’s regime by stoking nationalistic sentiment within Iran.

India election 2024: What you need to know

With nearly 969 million registered voters, this will be the largest-ever election in India’s history.

PM Lee to become senior minister, no major changes to Cabinet until after next GE: DPM Wong

DPM Lawrence Wong to announce new Cabinet line-up a few days before he is sworn in as PM.

What makes a South-east Asian?

To be a South-east Asian is to claim ownership of who we are, and where we are, says foreign editor Li Xueying.

The region of nearly 700 million people remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels for energy.

Australia wants foreign students – genuine ones

Its two national priorities – immigration and education – will collide if left unchecked.

Vanity car plates in Hong Kong prove an enduring trend

At the Transport Department’s latest auction, 240 personalised car licence plates raked in over HK$3 million.

