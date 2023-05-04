Asian Insider: US ups game on regional security | Knowing your ajumma from your unnie

Dear ST reader,

We hope you’ve been keeping well.

In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, we look at how the US has upped its game on security engagements in the Indo-Pacific, with visits to Washington by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Just ten months into his leadership, Mr Marcos has tilted closer to the US than his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte but is still mindful of maintaining cordial relations with Manila’s largest trading partner China, write Nirmal Ghosh and Mara Cepeda. And while Mr Yoon’s summit with President Joe Biden yielded a new defence pact that strengthens the US nuclear umbrella over South Korea, questions linger about Seoul’s pledge not to develop its own nuclear weapons, report Charissa Yong and Chang May Choon.

Read too about how US-China rivalry continues to heat up – in fast fashion.

Women and babies round off our selection this week. First off, Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, frontrunner candidate to become Thailand’s next prime minister, gave birth to her second child just two weeks before the kingdom goes to the polls. Meanwhile May Choon gives us the lowdown on how different real-life Korean women are from their on-screen personas.