Asian Insider: US ups game on regional security | Knowing your ajumma from your unnie

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Dear ST reader, 

We hope you’ve been keeping well. 

In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, we look at how the US has upped its game on security engagements in the Indo-Pacific, with visits to Washington by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. 

Just ten months into his leadership, Mr Marcos has tilted closer to the US than his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte but is still mindful of maintaining cordial relations with Manila’s largest trading partner China, write Nirmal Ghosh and Mara Cepeda. And while Mr Yoon’s summit with President Joe Biden yielded a new defence pact that strengthens the US nuclear umbrella over South Korea, questions linger about Seoul’s pledge not to develop its own nuclear weapons, report Charissa Yong and Chang May Choon.

Read too about how US-China rivalry continues to heat up – in fast fashion. 

Women and babies round off our selection this week. First off, Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, frontrunner candidate to become Thailand’s next prime minister, gave birth to her second child just two weeks before the kingdom goes to the polls. Meanwhile May Choon gives us the lowdown on how different real-life Korean women are from their on-screen personas.

Marcos tilts to old ally US, but keeps eye on China ties

The US-Philippines alliance is discovering new levels of security and economic cooperation.

Read more:

US strengthens nuclear umbrella over South Korea

A year since lockdown: Shanghai on the road to recovery

But geopolitical tensions and expat flight slow rebound of China's richest city.

Read more: 

‘I still wake up at night in a panic’

Populism returns to Thai polls as parties dangle giveaways

The Election Commission has vowed to examine how political parties plan to finance their campaign promises.

Read more:

All you need to know about the Thai election

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

India’s politics and a murder mystery

The gunning down of a gangster-politician and his brother has focused attention on rising BJP star Yogi Adityanath’s “tough on crime” policy.

Read more:

Law and order in Uttar Pradesh

Record ocean temperatures spark concern as El Nino looms

Warmer oceans could trigger more extreme storms, speed up melting of ice caps and cause more severe marine heatwaves.

Read more: 

Podcast: How India saved the tiger

From ajumma to unnie: A guide to real-life Korean women

In reality, life is no bed of roses for Korean women living in a patriarchal society.

Read more: 

When showing off is a virtue

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top