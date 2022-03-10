Asian Insider: Ukraine sanctions bite | Seoul's new leader

Concerns are mounting worldwide over food and energy security as sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine disrupt supplies of oil, fertiliser and agricultural products. China has flagged its anxiety over the broader implications of the war, writes Danson Cheong from Beijing, with President Xi Jinping warning that sanctions will adversely impact trade, energy and the economy.

Beijing has also offered to mediate in the crisis and send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, writes China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei. You can listen here as Dawn Wei discusses these issues in the China Perspective podcast.

Meanwhile India is stepping up to plug the wheat shortage, reports Rohini Mohan from Bangalore, now that supplies from Ukraine and Russia, which produce nearly 30 per cent of global wheat exports, are cut off.

