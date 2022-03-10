Asian Insider: Ukraine sanctions bite | Seoul's new leader

Dear ST reader,
In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine are starting to bite, and not just in Moscow. Energy prices are on the up as the US, Britain and some Western oil majors banned imports of Russian oil and gas. There are also growing concerns over food security as supplies of wheat and sunflower oil from the world’s breadbaskets Russia and Ukraine are disrupted. Meanwhile it’s regime change for South Korea, which elected political novice Yoon Suk-yeol as its new president.
Ukraine crisis: Sanctions hit food, fuel and finance
Concerns are mounting worldwide over food and energy security as sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine disrupt supplies of oil, fertiliser and agricultural products. China has flagged its anxiety over the broader implications of the war, writes Danson Cheong from Beijing, with President Xi Jinping warning that sanctions will adversely impact trade, energy and the economy.
Beijing has also offered to mediate in the crisis and send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, writes China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei. You can listen here as Dawn Wei discusses these issues in the China Perspective podcast.
Meanwhile India is stepping up to plug the wheat shortage, reports Rohini Mohan from Bangalore, now that supplies from Ukraine and Russia, which produce nearly 30 per cent of global wheat exports, are cut off.
‘We are not afraid of death’: The Ukrainians heading home to fight
Offence to take up arms in Ukraine, even though Singapore condemns invasion
War is far from over, but wrong predictions already litter the battleground
South Korea elects new president
South Korea's icon of justice Yoon Suk-yeol has won one of the closest presidential races in the country's democratic history, with 48.5 per cent of the vote. Mr Yoon, from the conservative opposition People Power Party, rode to victory on a wave of anti-government sentiment and desire for regime change, reports Chang May Choon from Seoul. He pipped his main rival Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party to the post by just 0.7 percentage point. Experts said the razor-thin margin means the country is sharply divided and warned that Mr Yoon could face a rocky road ahead trying to unite the two different camps.
Outspoken, pragmatic and all for equality
A country readying for takeoff
Covid controls ease, borders reopen
South-east Asian countries like Vietnam may be easing Covid-19 measures and welcoming back the tourists but worker shortages could stick a spanner in their recovery efforts, writes Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee. Similar moves are being made in Indonesia and Malaysia as the number of serious cases taper off.
But experts are still concerned over rising infections among children in Indonesia, as well as climbing death rates in Malaysia, comprising mainly those who have yet to take their booster shots.
The hunt for Chinese spies
The China Initiative, conceived in 2018 to root out Chinese spies in the US, enjoyed some success but has been scrapped by the Biden administration after some high-profile blunders. Many prosecutors went after researchers not for espionage, but for what were essentially paperwork errors, reports our US correspondent Charissa Yong in the latest instalment of Power Play.
Campaign heats up for Johor state polls
With just days to go until the hotly-contested Johor state polls, Malaysia’s politicians are ramping up campaigning in the southern state, reports Ram Anand from Johor Baru. Their challenge? To overcome voter apathy, borne of financial woes from the pandemic, and political power tussles and party-hopping. Even Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob put in an appearance last weekend, to trumpet his Umno-led government’s achievements.
Meanwhile, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin tells Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh that the outcome of Saturday’s (March 12) election will be determined by the large pool of undecided voters.
Unsolved mystery of MH370
It’s been eight years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur went missing along with the 239 people on board, and we are no closer to unravelling what happened. Our Malaysia correspondent Hazlin Hassan recounts the events of that fateful night and speaks to the experts on calls for a new search.
Stepping through history
Ancient rock art, luxury homes and stunning sea views. This is what you get, and more, when you embark on the newly-opened 80km walking trail linking two of Sydney’s famous beaches Bondi and Manly, writes Jonathan Pearlman.
