Asian Insider: Two Taiwan trips | Myanmar manoeuvres

Temperatures are rising across Asia, as various players move into position with the intensifying United States-China rivalry as the looming backdrop.
Leaders from Taiwan crossed the seas in opposing directions, with President Tsai Ing-wen meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California and former President Ma Ying-jeou flying over the Taiwan Strait to China. A record 17,600 soldiers are taking part in ongoing joint war games by the US and the Philippines, to last till April 28. Meanwhile, in the Bay of Bengal, fresh construction activity on what is said to be a Chinese station spying on India has been spotted on the Myanmar-controlled island of Grand Coco.
Two trips, two visions
Within the same week, one went to the US and the other went to China. Both trips were described as “private” and “unofficial” but that is all they had in common. Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee looks at how the respective trips by President Tsai Ing-wen and former President Ma Ying-jeou reflect diverging visions for Taiwan as it returns to becoming Asia’s most volatile flashpoint.
The disparity was underscored when days after Ms Tsai’s return, her party announced its candidate for the January 2024 presidential race, which is closely watched for how Taiwan’s future trajectory could be charted. Mr William Lai, a doctor by training, used to move in deep green circles though he has since moderated his stance to the more prudent line that Ms Tsai walks.
'Shoulder to shoulder'
The Philippines and the US launched their biggest-ever joint military exercise, which will include a ship-sinking rocket bombardment drill in the South China Sea, reports Philippine correspondent Mara Cepeda. The exercise, named Balikatan - meaning “shoulder-to-shoulder” in Tagalog - runs till April 28. China has reacted, saying there should be no targeting of any third party, and that the military cooperation must not interfere in South China Sea disputes.
In a special report, The Straits Times’ bureaus in the region looks at how East Asia is deep into an arms race, while South-east Asia seeks to play catch-up.
Spy works
A hive of activity has emerged in the Bay of Bengal, where satellite images have shown new, suspected spy facilities built on the Myanmar-controlled island of Coco. They include two hangars, a causeway, a radar station and what appears to be an accommodation block near a 2,300m runway. Associate editor Ravi Velloor joins the dots on the strategic maneuvering by China, India and Russia.
Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee meanwhile examines the significance of certain signals by Thailand towards neighbouring Myanmar, and asks if they legitimise the junta. This comes just before the junta launches an air strike this week killing at least 100, including civilians.
'China an enemy'
Domestic politics are often the tail that wags foreign policy, and if the latest Pew survey is any indication, geopolitical tensions are unlikely to ease. Four in 10 Americans now describe China as an enemy of the US, rather than as a competitor or a partner – up 13 points from 2022, reports US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.
Singapore firms eye Uttar Pradesh
From furniture to waste to airport infrastructure, Singapore firms are looking for new opportunities in the northern India state of Uttar Pradesh. India correspondents Nirmala Ganapathy and Debarshi Dasgupta take a look at the latest.
Farmers needed
The south-western Japanese prefecture of Miyazaki offers one of the country’s best agricultural produce, from beef to mangoes to shiitake. But it must cope with something less desirable - the age of its farmers - and the future of its agricultural industry is shrouded in doubt, says Japan correspondent Walter Sim.
