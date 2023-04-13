Asian Insider: Two Taiwan trips | Myanmar manoeuvres

Dear ST reader,

Temperatures are rising across Asia, as various players move into position with the intensifying United States-China rivalry as the looming backdrop.

Leaders from Taiwan crossed the seas in opposing directions, with President Tsai Ing-wen meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California and former President Ma Ying-jeou flying over the Taiwan Strait to China. A record 17,600 soldiers are taking part in ongoing joint war games by the US and the Philippines, to last till April 28. Meanwhile, in the Bay of Bengal, fresh construction activity on what is said to be a Chinese station spying on India has been spotted on the Myanmar-controlled island of Grand Coco.

Two trips, two visions