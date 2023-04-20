Asian Insider: The US-China space race | Vietnam bike buffs go green

Dear ST reader,

We hope you’ve been keeping well.

In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, we take stock of how US-China rivalry is playing out in the Earth’s atmosphere as well as on the industrial front.

We are on the cusp of a new space race, writes our global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal in his commentary on China’s plans to counter Western dominance in low-orbit satellites that offer Internet connections. This race, he says could determine the outcome of future military campaigns and has particular resonance in the event China decides to exercise force to reunite with Taiwan, which it sees as a renegade province.

Meanwhile on the ground, US efforts to subsidise domestic industries ranging from semiconductors to clean energy and infrastructure is not only protectionist, but also wasteful and inefficient, writes associate editor Vikram Khanna. While US motives – to outdo China on technological development, reduce supply chain disruptions caused by dependence on China and create jobs at home – are understandable, this policy has sparked matching moves in other countries, exacerbating the trend for “friend-shoring” and “reshoring”.