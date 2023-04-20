Asian Insider: The US-China space race | Vietnam bike buffs go green

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
30 min ago

In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, we take stock of how US-China rivalry is playing out in the Earth’s atmosphere as well as on the industrial front. 

We are on the cusp of a new space race, writes our global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal in his commentary on China’s plans to counter Western dominance in low-orbit satellites that offer Internet connections. This race, he says could determine the outcome of future military campaigns and has particular resonance in the event China decides to exercise force to reunite with Taiwan, which it sees as a renegade province. 

Meanwhile on the ground, US efforts to subsidise domestic industries ranging from semiconductors to clean energy and infrastructure is not only protectionist, but also wasteful and inefficient, writes associate editor Vikram Khanna. While US motives – to outdo China on technological development, reduce supply chain disruptions caused by dependence on China and create jobs at home – are understandable, this policy has sparked matching moves in other countries, exacerbating the trend for “friend-shoring” and “reshoring”.

The new ‘star wars’: China’s battle for satellite information space

Low-orbit satellites can determine who controls communications, and the outcome of military campaigns.

Grey zone tactics in Taiwan

Fake Singapore profiles used in foreign influence campaigns

Those targeted are journalists and researchers across India who specialise in defence and geopolitical issues.

Singaporean agent acting for foreign state released

Pro-cannabis party could be kingmaker in Thai election

The Bhumjaithai party is rumoured to have struck co-operation deals with rival parties.

Getting young Indonesians to vote wisely

Get newsletters curated for you

Bali’s sporting dreams at risk as governor doubles down on anti-Israel stance

Similar stand in March caused Indonesia to lose hosting rights for the Fifa youth World Cup.

Politicians who don't play ball

Indian tigers may one day roar in Cambodia’s forests

The International Big Cat Alliance aims to reach out to 97 range countries of seven big cats and strengthen global efforts to protect these animals.

Invest in resilience to face climate threat

Fast, flashy, but silent: Meet Vietnam’s e-motorbike buffs

Dressed in identical blue tops, a group of young men in Vietnam trade tips about their latest passion: Electric motorcycles.

Vietnam is home to more than 60 million motorcycles and is the world’s biggest market for electric two-wheelers outside of China.

Podcast: Upset over ugly haircuts in Thailand

